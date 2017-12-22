Newport News Shipbuilding unveils USS Gerald R. Ford documentary
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A new documentary about the building of the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) has been released.
Newport News Shipbuilding, a division of Huntington Ingalls Industries, released the documentary called “Integrity, Building,Ford: A Documentary.”
The documentary will detail the work that went into building the USS Gerald R. Ford, and how Newport News Shipbuilders played a key role in doing so.
“He would be very proud of this ship, just like I am,” said Susan Ford Bales, Ship Sponsor of the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78).
Link to the 50 minutes documentary on YouTube here.