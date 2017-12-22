× Newport News Shipbuilding unveils USS Gerald R. Ford documentary

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A new documentary about the building of the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) has been released.

Newport News Shipbuilding, a division of Huntington Ingalls Industries, released the documentary called “Integrity, Building,Ford: A Documentary.”

The documentary will detail the work that went into building the USS Gerald R. Ford, and how Newport News Shipbuilders played a key role in doing so.

“He would be very proud of this ship, just like I am,” said Susan Ford Bales, Ship Sponsor of the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78).

Link to the 50 minutes documentary on YouTube here.