Man breaks into Ghent condo building three times in one week

NORFOLK, Va. - A Ghent neighborhood is on high alert after the same man is caught on surveillance video breaking into the building three times over the course of four days.

Video first captures the man around 1:30 a.m. on December 17. In the video you see the man riding his bike through the garage; he even hides when cars pass him. A short time later, he is seen on camera breaking into an entrance and running up the stairs towards the rest of the garage.

According to neighbors, that night he broke into a resident's car by smashing the window.

The next night, December 18, surveillance cameras capture the man returning to the building. This time, he is not alone. The two men break into the same door and again run up the stairs to the rest of garage. On December 20, the same thing is caught on camera again.

"It kind of blew my mind because I walk around the hallway," explained resident Adrien Edwards. "I don't want to have to run into somebody that is doing god knows what."

Edwards has lived in The Row at Ghent condos for years. Aside from minor incidents happening over the years, Edwards says the building is safe and secure. After hearing about these men breaking in several nights in a row, he wants them caught.

"When you come home you don't want to worry about things like this," he said.

Neighbors say aside from breaking into several cars, nothing else has been damaged or stolen. But with the men becoming more comfortable every time they break in, neighbors are worried their actions may escalate.

"He done did it a couple of times so now what is his next move?" questioned Edwards. "That's the thing we want to make sure we prevent, the next move."

If you know who is responsible for these break-ins take action and call Norfolk Police.