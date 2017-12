Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Dahna Rowe and the Miscreant featuring Ray Scully on lead guitar performing together for three years and bring us the Fleetwood Mac song "Dreams."

Catch Dahna Thursdays at Hershee's, hosting Monday Open Mic at South Beach grill, and every other weekend at CUtty Sark Marina in Norfolk.

Learn more at Facebook.com/Dahna.rowe.