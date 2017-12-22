Hampton cools off, can’t keep pace with No. 13 Virginia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (Hampton Sports Information) - A 20-to-5 run in the final six minutes of the first half provided 13th-ranked Virginia with the working margin as they defeated Hampton 82-48 on Friday night at John Paul Jones Arena.

Akim Mitchell drained a 3-pointer with 6:03 left to tie the game 20-all. From that point Virginia caught fire and held Hampton to only a Greg Heckstall 3-pointer and a pair of Kalin Fisher free throws in the final six minutes.

Heckstall's triple brought Hampton to 24-23 at the 4:35 mark, but that was as close as the Pirates got in the opening 20 minutes.

In the second half Virginia used a 14-2 run over a nearly six minute span to take the advantage to 54-30 on a Kyle Guy layup with 12:56 left. Guy scored 12 of his team-high 15 points in the second half.

Jermaine Marrow topped Hampton with 11 points, while Greg Heckstall had eight points and a team-best nine rebounds. Charles Wilson-Fisher had seven points all in the second half.

Hampton will close the 2017 portion of its schedule at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on December 30 at 8pm EST.