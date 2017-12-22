Hall of Fame broadcaster Dick Enberg dies at age 82

Dick Enberg, Hall of Fame sports broadcaster, died at the age of 82.

The broadcaster was known for his excited calls of “Oh my!” when covering events.

According to CBS News, Enberg’s daughter said their family became concerned when he didn’t arrive on his flight to Boston on Thursday. He was found dead at his home in San Diego, California with his bags packed.

CBS reports that his family believes he died of a heart attack, but are still awaiting official word.

The San Diego Padres released a statement: