Hall of Fame broadcaster Dick Enberg dies at age 82

Dick Enberg, Hall of Fame sports broadcaster, died at the age of 82.
The broadcaster was known for his excited calls of “Oh my!” when covering events.
According to CBS News, Enberg’s daughter said their family became concerned when he didn’t arrive on his flight to Boston on Thursday. He was found dead at his home in San Diego, California with his bags packed.
CBS reports that his family believes he died of a heart attack, but are still awaiting official word.
The San Diego Padres released a statement:
“We are immensely saddened by the sudden and unexpected passing of legendary broadcaster Dick Enberg. Dick was an institution in the industry for 60 years and we were lucky enough to have his iconic voice behind the microphone for Padres games for nearly a decade. On behalf of our entire organization, we send our deepest condolences to his wife, Barbara, and the entire Enberg family.”