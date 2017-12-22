First Warning Forecast: Very mild temps with a few showers possible
Expect mostly cloudy skies overnight with mild conditions. Lows in the upper 40s to near 50.
A very mild day on tap for Saturday. Many communities will hit the 70 degree mark! That’s 20 degrees above normal! Expect mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers, especially later in the afternoon and evening.
Looks like we’ll see some wet weather again on Christmas Eve. Grab those umbrellas if you’re heading out. Conditions will dry out overnight and into Christmas Day.
Temperatures will be much colder on Christmas, with highs in the mid 40s. It will be on the windy side, with winds out of the NW 10-15, with gusts up to 30 mph. Even though temperatures will warm to the 40s, it will feel like the 30s, because of the wind. We’ll continue with dry weather Tuesday through Thursday with highs in the 40s.
