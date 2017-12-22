Contractor donates siding for St. Jude Dream Home in Virginia Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - It takes a village of contractors to donate the materials that will make the St. Jude Dream Home a reality.

James Hardie Building Products stepped up 100 percent at the building site in Virginia Beach--supplying to siding on the 3,000 square foot home free of charge!

The home will feature five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a bonus room and a two car garage.

"We donated 100 percent of the material for this house. All of the siding comes from James Hardie. We know that St. Jude is a non-profit and no patient will ever receive a bill for any of the treatment they receive here," said Greg DiCrosta of James Hardie Building Products

The home is in the Ashby's Bridge neighborhood near Sandbridge in Virginia Beach.

Tickets for the dream home will be $100 each, with proceeds benefiting the St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Tickets go on sale in February.