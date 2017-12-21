Sounds of the Season 2017 on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Each year, WTKR spotlights local school and choir groups presenting holiday music with Sounds of the Season.

This Coast Live preview features:

  • Bethel High School
  • King's Fork Middle School

Don't miss the Sounds of the Season holiday music special on WTKR and WGNT:

WTKR

  • Monday, December 25 @ 5 - 7am, 10 - 11am, 4 - 6pm,
  • Tuesday, December 26 @ 10 - 11am, 4pm,
  • Monday January 1 @ 10 - 11am

WGNT

  • Saturday, December 23 @ Noon -  4pm
  • Sunday. December 24 @ 2 - 4pm
  • Monday, December 25 @7 - 10am
  • Tuesday, December 26 @ 9 - 10am
  • Saturday, December 30 @ Noon - 2pm

Sounds of the Season is presented by The Union Mission Ministries and Holidays in the City.