‘Skins scoop: Pro Bowl tackle Trent Williams placed on Injured Reserve

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – Six-time Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams has been playing through pain for most of 2017. The pain is still there, but the playing is over.

With knee surgery on the horizon and his team eliminated from the postseason, Williams was placed on Injured Reserve Friday.

“Unless there’s a dire need for me, then probably not,” Williams told reporters on Wednesday when asked if he would suit up for the Redskins final two games. “As of right now, I can probably be there for emergencies. I’m not sure. It’s up to [Redskins head coach] Jay [Gruden]. I’ve definitely have got to have surgery, so it’s going to be a lengthy recovery, so that’s what I’m starting to direct my focus on right now.”

Williams’ season ends with him seeing action in just 10 games – tied for the fewest in his eight year career.

“It’d be a long shot probably for Trent to play the rest of the year, quite honestly,” Jay Gruden said. “I don’t think we’ll be in that situation. I think he’s given everything he has for this team this year and we’ll see how he’s doing tomorrow, but I would anticipate that he’s probably seen his last snap here, but we’ll see. I don’t think we’re in a dire emergency state right now, so we’ll go from there.”

Sunday, the 6-and-8 Redskins host the Broncos in Washington’s home finale. The game will be broadcast exclusively on News 3: Hampton Roads’ home of the Redskins. Kickoff is set for 1pm.

In a corresponding move, the Redskins sign running back Dare Ogunbowale to the active roster Friday. He was signed to the ‘Skins practice squad December 12th.