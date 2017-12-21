Portsmouth Public Library to hold line dancing classes in January

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Churchland Branch of the Portsmouth Public Library will offer free line dancing classes in January.

The six-week sessions will be offered to ages 18 and over at the Churchland Branch located at 4934 High Street West.

Linda Gray will be teaching the classes that will be held on Saturdays – January 6, January 13, January 20, January 27, February 3 and February 10, said the Portsmouth Public Library.

The library said that limited space is available and that interested participants are requested to pre-register by calling (757) 686-2538.