Norfolk Police Department earns recognition from Department of Justice for community engagement

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department was honored by the Department of Justice for its community engagement efforts.

The Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) were the ones that recognized the Norfolk Police Department for a photo entered into the fourth annual “Community Policing in Action” photo contest.

NPD says that the photo taken in October of this year, highlights the engagement between Chief L. D. Boone and a young man walking and talking in the Young Park community, in the wake of recent gun violence and homicides.

Chief Boone knows how kids feel when gun violence enters the community. He too dealt with community gun violence growing up in New Jersey.

“I can certainly relate to youth who are affected by violence where they live, as I recall incidents from my early years growing up in New Jersey, inner-city housing. It’s good for officers to tell youth affected by violent crimes, that officers will protect them, and reassure them that we are always working to arrest the bad guys.”

Among the 200 photos submitted over a one month period, the Norfolk Police Department earned a semi-finalist honor. The photo will also be shared on the COPS Office website, Twitter and Facebook over the next year.

“This photo characterizes the department’s commitment to community policing, and demonstrates the importance of connecting with citizens of all ages, by building and nurturing community-police relations for mutual respect,” said Norfolk Police Community Relations Manager, Karen Parker-Chesson.

The COPS Office piloted the photo contest in 2015 to highlight positive community policing efforts across the country. The COPS Office is a federal agency responsible for advancing community policing nationwide.