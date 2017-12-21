Motorcyclist dies after colliding with car in Newport News crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A motorcyclist has died after a crash in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Newport Avenue Thursday evening.

Dispatchers received the call shortly before 6:30 p.m. and were advised of a collision between a motorcycle and a car that was exiting a parking lot. Witnesses told police that the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed and unsuccessfully attempted to avoid the car.

A third vehicle traveling southbound was damaged when it hit either the motorcycle or debris from the crash.

The collision caused the motorcyclist, identified as 18-year-old Korrey Alexander Green, to be thrown from the motorcycle. Green was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

The Newport News Department Crash Team is investigating the incident.

There is no further information.

Stay with News 3 for updates.