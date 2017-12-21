Man pointed gun at good Samaritans helping train crash first responders, prosecutors say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUPONT, Wash. -- A man pulled a gun on good Samaritans helping first responders after the deadly train derailment in Washington state and mouthed, "I'm going to f*****g kill you" while in traffic Monday, prosecutors say.

About 5:30 p.m., a driver and a passenger were on I-5 taking food to workers at the site of the Amtrak train crash that killed three people near DuPont, the Pierce County Prosecutor's Office said.

Prosecutors say the driver merged into another lane in front of the suspect. The suspect, a 52-year-old man, was upset at the merge and pointed a handgun at the good Samaritans.

The suspect allegedly mouthed "I'm going to f*****g kill you" while pointing his gun at them.

The good Samaritans called police, who tracked down the suspect. The man denied pointing a handgun, but said he did keep one in his car.

He said he didn't have a key to the gun's lockbox in the car, and could not get the gun out if he tried. However, a key for the lockbox was found in the suspect's shoe.

Police found a 9mm handgun with 15 bullets inside the vehicle.

Officers arrested the suspect, who is expected to be charged with second-degree assault and making a false or misleading statement to a public servant.

He was arraigned Tuesday, and released on his own recognizance.