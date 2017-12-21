Hampton Police investigating shooting that left man dead

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting in the 800 block of Victoria Boulevard that left a man dead Thursday evening.

Dispatchers received the call at 4:23 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found 20-year-old Zaquone Markel Scott suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Scott was taken to a local hospital with what appeared to be life threatening injuries, where he later died.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was walking in the area of 800 block of Victoria Boulevard when a vehicle approached him from behind. Someone inside the vehicle began firing at the victim and then fled from the area, travelling toward Newport News.

There is no suspect information at this time, and the exact motive and circumstances surrounding the incident remain unknown. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-567-5887). You can also send an anonymous tip at P3Tips.com.

