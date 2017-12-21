Hampton hoops heads to ‘Hoos territory for Friday night tilt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Games between Hampton and 13th-ranked Virginia have been as far apart as the distance between the two schools in eight meetings.

All-time, UVA is a perfect 8-and-0 against Hampton, winning those contests by an average margin of 31 points per game. The Pirates (5-and-8) and Cavaliers (10-and-1) last met in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in 2016.

In order to put a blemish on UVA's unscathed 27-and-0 record against MEAC schools, Hampton will have to put together it's best offensive performance of the season against the top-ranked defense in the nation.

The 'Hoos have also won nine straight games at John Paul Jones arena.

"You're going to try and compete and win a ballgame, and that's the approach we're going to take when we get there," said Hampton head coach Buck Joyner. "Playing UVA is a huge game for us, a huge chance to do something for the brand of Hampton University."

Akim Mitchell, a junior guard for the Pirates, remembers playing Virginia during their last trip to "The Big Dance". His brother Akil played in 133 games for UVA from 2010-14.

"This is only my second time playing Virginia," Akim told News 3 Sports. "I always get excited playing Virginia. I know my guys have been talking about it all. He [Akil] wants me to beat his alma mater. We'll see."

Tip-off is set for Friday evening at 7:00 p.m.