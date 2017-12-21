× First Warning Forecast: Tracking chances for rain the next couple of days

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows in the 30s. Winds: E around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs near 60. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy and mild. An isolated shower possible. Lows near 50. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

