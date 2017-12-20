Worker in critical condition after being shocked by power line in Poquoson

POQUOSON, Va. – A contractor performing work at a home is in critical condition after he was shocked by a power line, according to the Poquoson Police Department.

It happened on Tuesday around noon at a home in the 100 block of Beach Road.

Dispatchers received a 911 call reporting that a man had been electrocuted.

When medics arrived, they found a 46-year-old man lying on the ground outside of the home. The victim had severe burns on his hands and his left leg.

Witnesses say the man was injured when a metal extension ladder he was moving came in contact with an overhead power line.

The victim was transported taken to a local hospital.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification to his family. This incident remains under investigation by the Poquoson Police Department and the Virginia Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation (DPOR).