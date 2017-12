NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A woman has been charged after being accused of leaving her toddler at a 7-Eleven in 2015.

42-year-old Randeen Diego has been charged with child neglect and has been booked in the Newport News City Jail.

Diego was extradited from Maryland for the charge. In 2015 she is accused of leaving her then 4-year-old male child at the 7-Eleven in the 400 block of Oyster Point Road.

There were no reported injuries to the toddler and Child Protective Serviced was contacted.