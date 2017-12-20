William & Mary football inks eight recruits during early signing period

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (Tribe Athletics) – William & Mary head football coach Jimmye Laycock has announced the Tribe’s 2018 signing class, which includes eight student-athletes who have signed National Letters of Intent.

“We are excited about the eight young men who made the commitment to our program today,” Laycock said. “I expect they will impact our program for years to come. The staff did an excellent job of addressing our needs on both sides of the ball.”

The incoming class is comprised of players from four states. In addition to four signees from Virginia, the class also includes players from Pennsylvania (2), Maryland (1) and New Jersey (1).

The group consists of three offensive linemen, three defensive backs, a quarterback and a defensive lineman. W&M will open the 2018 campaign when it plays at Bucknell on Sept. 1.

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown/High School

Ryan Childress OL 6-5 285 Stafford, Va./North Stafford HS

Marcus Crowell OL 6-5 280 Montclair, N.J./Montclair HS

Gregory Cuffey DB 6-1 185 Hopewell, Va./Hopewell HS

Kevin Jarrell QB 6-1 200 Charlottesville, Va./Monticello HS

Isaiah Jones DB 6-1 205 Norristown, Pa./La Salle College HS

Marteise Phipps DL 6-2 215 North Chesterfield, Va./Monacan HS

Ryan Poole DB 5-11 180 Glen Burnie, Md./Saint Mary’s HS

Colby Sorsdal OL 6-4 282 Pittsburgh, Pa./Mount Lebanon HS