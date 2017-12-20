William & Mary football inks eight recruits during early signing period

December 20, 2017

Head coach Jimmye Laycock speaks to the officials. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (Tribe Athletics) William & Mary head football coach Jimmye Laycock has announced the Tribe’s 2018 signing class, which includes eight student-athletes who have signed National Letters of Intent.

“We are excited about the eight young men who made the commitment to our program today,” Laycock said. “I expect they will impact our program for years to come. The staff did an excellent job of addressing our needs on both sides of the ball.”

The incoming class is comprised of players from four states. In addition to four signees from Virginia, the class also includes players from Pennsylvania (2), Maryland (1) and New Jersey (1).

The group consists of three offensive linemen, three defensive backs, a quarterback and a defensive lineman. W&M will open the 2018 campaign when it plays at Bucknell on Sept. 1.

Name                                               Pos.           Ht.             Wt.          Hometown/High School
Ryan Childress                                OL              6-5             285          Stafford, Va./North Stafford HS
Marcus Crowell                              OL              6-5             280          Montclair, N.J./Montclair HS
Gregory Cuffey                                DB             6-1             185          Hopewell, Va./Hopewell HS
Kevin Jarrell                                    QB             6-1             200          Charlottesville, Va./Monticello HS
Isaiah Jones                                     DB             6-1             205          Norristown, Pa./La Salle College HS
Marteise Phipps                              DL              6-2             215          North Chesterfield, Va./Monacan HS
Ryan Poole                                      DB             5-11           180          Glen Burnie, Md./Saint Mary’s HS
Colby Sorsdal                                  OL              6-4             282          Pittsburgh, Pa./Mount Lebanon HS