Three men in custody following reports of shootout in neighborhood

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. – The Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office says three men were taken into custody following reports they were shooting at each other on a neighborhood street.

Deputies were called to the 14000 block of Melissa Drive in the Smithfield Heights neighborhood shortly before noon on Wednesday.

“Multiple gunshots heard and the individuals were running down behind each other through the street shooting back and forth,” said Lt. James Pope, who tells News 3 the shooting was still going on when deputies arrived on scene.

Investigators say K-9 units helped deputies get the three men into custody.

No one was hurt in the incident, but Lt. Pope says the suspects are believed to be connected to other shots fired calls that came in from Smithfield Heights and a nearby mobile home park the night before.

“We believe they are connected. We don’t know how they’re connected at this point. That’s part of the investigation,” said Lt. Pope.

Deputies say homes were struck by bullets in each incident. They believe the men in custody are the only suspects.

Neighbors tell News 3 the situation is ‘ridiculous’.

“It’s pretty much quiet out here so I don’t really understand why,” said Shalita Jackson, a resident of 25 years.

Lt. Pope says investigators are also working to figure out a motive.