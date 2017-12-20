Suspect in custody after two people stabbed in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – One person has been taken into custody in connection to a stabbing that happened Wednesday morning.

Around 8 a.m., police responded to the Maple Point Apartments in the 300 block of Judy Drive in reference to a stabbing. It was reported that a man was carrying a machete.

When officers arrived, they found two victims, a 50-year-old woman and 74-year-old man. The woman has a possible life threatening wound to her stomach and was taken to the hospital.

The man had a non-life threatening cut to his hand and side.

The motive of the incident is unknown. Charges are pending.