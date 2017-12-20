“Sign” of the times: Many top high school football recruits sign during inaugural early signing period

NORFOLK, Va. – Earlier this year, the Collegiate Commissioners Association approved an early signing period for high school football recruits. The changes to the National Letter of Intent program include a new, 72-hour early signing period between December 20 and December 22 for student athletes who wish to sign with their college of choice.

Early returns indicate the new play call has resulted in a touchdown for many top recruits.

Per 247 Sports, a partner with CBS Sports, 22 of Virginia’s top 50 high school football recruits for 2018 are from Hampton Roads. 15 of the 22 signed a National Letter of Intent during the early signing period.

Included in that group: the state’s second-ranked recruit, Bishop Sullivan’s Teradja Mitchell, who signed with Ohio State.

Other area players ranked in the top 50 who chose to sign during the early signing period: Princess Anne’s Darryl Jones (Maryland), Bishop Sullivan’s Armani Chatman (Virginia Tech), Oscar Smith’s Keshon Artis (Virginia Tech), Bishop Sullivan’s Tyler DeSue (Maryland), Western Branch’s Jalen Alexander (Maryland), Bishop Sullivan’s Dante Burke (Temple), Landstown’s Joseph White (Virginia), Oscar Smith’s James Collins (Central Florida), Bishop Sullivan’s Zach Bevins (Elon), Bishop Sullivan’s Akeem Smith (Georgia State), Portsmouth Christian’s Da’kendall James (Coastal Carolina), Smithfield’s Willie Drew (James Madison), Nansemond River’s Gerard Stringer (East Carolina) and Gloucester’s Isaiah Spencer (Old Dominion).

THE 7⃣5⃣7⃣ PLAYS HERE ❗️ Check out the skills of @iamarmani9 from Virginia Beach #ExitLight18 ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/YYk3ealJkc — VT Football (@VT_Football) December 20, 2017