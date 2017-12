NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk crews responded to a fire at Greenies Bar & Grill in the 100 block of W. Ocean View Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

Dispatchers received the call at 2:49 p.m. and were advised that an A/C unit on the roof was on fire. Employees saw the small fire and put it out before firefighters arrived at the scene.

The restaurant suffered minimal damage and there were no injuries. Crews left the scene at 3:55 p.m.

