Meet royalty and the riffraff at Dickens’ After Christmas Towne’s Princess & Pirate Party

NORFOLK, Va. – The Christmas magic might be over by then, but you can still live inside a fairytale!

As part of Nauticus’ special week of post-Christmas programming, children will get the opportunity to meet Snow White, Belle and Cinderella at the Princess & Pirate Party inside the Decker Half Moone Center on December 27 from 10 a.m to 6 p.m.

Children age 12 and under dressed as princesses or pirates will get free admission to the museum and will spend the day talking to the princesses and the four members of the Moody Crewe pirate band.

Princess Schedule:

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Snow White

1-3 p.m. Cinderella

3-5 p.m. Belle

Admission to Dickens’ Christmas Towne is $5. Kids age 2 and under get in free.

Nauticus is located at One Waterside Drive in Downtown Norfolk.

