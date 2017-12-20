Man arrested in connection to Hampton domestic dispute shooting

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division arrested a man Wednesday in connection to a shooting that happened in the 300 block of Lynnhaven Drive on December 19.

40-year-old Robert Bradley Baker was arrested and charged with one count of Maiming, one count of Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, one count of Stalking and one count of Strangulation in connection to the shooting, which police said was the result of a domestic dispute.

On December 19 around 2:47 p.m., dispatchers received multiple calls in reference to a shooting. When police arrived at the scene, they found a 40-year-old Hampton woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds outside the residence. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries.

An investigation revealed that both parties were armed with a firearm and at some point during the dispute Baker began shooting at the victim. The woman was struck multiple times and never fired her weapon.

Barker remains in custody of the Hampton City Jail.

Anyone with more information that will assist police in this investigation is asked to contact the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Related:

Woman shot multiple times in Hampton after domestic dispute