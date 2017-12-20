Making a financial New Year’s Resolution and making it stick on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - A new study says the number of people planning to rung in the new year with a financial New Year's Resolution has fallen down to just 27 percent. Kelly Lannan from Fidelity joins us to talk about why 73% of us might want to change our minds.