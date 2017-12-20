James City County fire causes extensive damage to house

JAMES CITY CO., Va. – Crews with the James City County, James City-Bruton Volunteer and New Kent Fire Departments responded to a house fire in the 2600 block of Jolly Pond Road Wednesday afternoon.

Around 2:41 p.m., dispatchers received reports of smoke and flames to a residence. The homeowner was able to leave the home and go to a neighbor’s house to call 911.

While there were no injuries, the home did suffer extensive damage.

James City County Fire Marshals are investigating the cause of the fire.

Stay with News 3 for updates.