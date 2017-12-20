First Warning Traffic – Wednesday bridge openings, road work and holiday travel updates

MOST MAJOR WORK ZONES SUSPENDED DURING CHRISTMAS AND NEW YEAR’S TRAVEL VDOT will suspend most highway work zones and lift lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia from noon Friday, Dec. 22 until noon Tuesday, Dec. 26. Lane closures will also be lifted from noon Friday, Dec. 29 to noon Tuesday, Jan. 2. Online information about Virginia traffic is available at 511Virginia.org . Download the free mobile VDOT 511 app , or call 511 from any phone. To report a road problem or get answers to your transportation questions, call VDOT’s Customer Service Center at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623) around the clock. VDOT’S TRAVEL-TRENDS MAP PREDICTS PEAK CONGESTION VDOT’s online, interactive travel-trends map shows peak congestion periods on Virginia interstates during the three previous Christmas and New Year’s holidays (2014-2016). The map shows varying amounts of interstate traffic by time of day, using red for heavy congestion, yellow for moderate congestion and green for little or no congestion. The Christmas travel map is currently displayed, with the New Year’s map available by clicking a button near the top of the screen. After Tuesday, Dec. 26, the New Year’s map will be displayed on the main screen. To use the map, slide the button along the date bar at the top to update predicted traffic information at half-hour intervals between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. for each day. You also can zoom and pan to specific areas of the state. Those traveling for the Christmas holiday will likely see the most congestion from midday to evening on Saturday, Dec. 23, and Tuesday, Dec. 26, with the most notable congestion being on Interstate 95 south. During the New Year’s holiday, the most notable congestion periods are between noon and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30, and Sunday, Dec. 31. Some congestion is also expected during the afternoon hours of Tuesday, Jan. 2. HAMPTON ROADS HOV SCHEDULE, TUNNELS AND OTHER INFORMATION: I-64/I-264/I-564 HOV diamond lanes: Normal operating schedule/restrictions in place for the HOV lanes and the Reversible Roadway Dec. 22-24 and Dec. 29-31. On Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, the Reversible Roadway will maintain a normal operating schedule, and HOV restrictions will be lifted on all HOV diamond lanes.­­

I-64 Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT) – Local traffic to Virginia Beach is encouraged to use the I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT) as an alternative to the HRBT. To Virginia Beach, take I-664 south to the MMMBT. Then take the Portsmouth/Norfolk exit (exit 15A) to I-264 east to Virginia Beach.

Highway Advisory Radio (HAR) – Tune to 1680 AM to stay informed on Hampton Roads traffic, travel conditions and construction information. WORK ZONES AND OTHER TRAFFIC ALERTS Newport News/Williamsburg I-64 – Widening interstate between Newport News and Williamsburg. Speed limit reduced to 55 mph in work zone both directions. Norfolk I-564 – Extending I-564 to Norfolk International Terminals through Naval Station Norfolk. Closures or changes in traffic patterns available at www.i564intermodal.com/press-room/traffic-alerts Norfolk/Virginia Beach I-64/I-264 – Improving interchange. Lane shift and closed shoulder on I-64 westbound starting after Indian River Road and ending near the I-264 interchange. Portsmouth Route 17 – Repairing and replacing utility and sewer infrastructure under the intersection of Route 17 (Frederick Boulevard) and Turnpike Road. One lane open northbound Frederick Boulevard at Turnpike Road intersection; southbound Frederick Boulevard remains closed for widening and reconstruction of Turnpike Road. Turnpike Road closed on both sides of the Frederick Boulevard intersection. Southampton County Route 58 Business – Reconstructing roadway in Courtland. Eastbound lane is closed. Spotsylvania County Route 13 – Improving interchange at Route 13 (Northampton Boulevard) to I-64 West. On ramp and merge lane narrows; concrete barrier in place.