First Warning Traffic – Wednesday bridge openings, road work and holiday travel updates

BRIDGE OPENINGS:
Gilmerton Bridge 6:30 and 6:45 AM
–
HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT December 17-23
I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County:
Segment II
- Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (Exit 247) December 17-21, starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m.
- Full ramp closures on I-64 with signed detours in place, December 17-21, starting as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. as follows:
o I-64 east on- and off-ramps at Route 199 west (exit 242A)
o I-64 west on-ramp from Route 199 east
- Lane closures under flagger control on Penniman Road at the I-64 overpass on December 17-21, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
I-64, Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures as follows:
- One lane will remain open at all times:
- East December 17-21 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.
- East from I-664 to Mallory Street December 17-21 between 8:30 p.m. and 5 a.m.
- East from Willoughby Bay Bridge to I-564 December 17-21 between 8:30 p.m. and 5 a.m.
I-64, High Rise Bridge: Single-lane closures in both directions.
o December 17-21 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. with stoppages between 10 p.m. and midnight.
- Between I-64/I-264/I-664 interchange to Shell Road
o December 17-21 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-64, Peninsula: Single-lane closure as follows:
- One lane will remain open at all times.
- East at Oyster Point Road December 18-22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- West from Settlers Landing Road to Mercury Boulevard December 17-21 from 8:30 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.
- East between Industrial Park Drive and Bland Boulevard December 18-22 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-64 Reversible Roadway: The Reversible Roadway will be closed as follows:
- December 17-21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Route 17, James River Bridge: Single-lane closures as follows:
- One lane will remain open at all times:
- South December 17-21 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: Go to www.i564intermodal.com/press-room/traffic-alerts/ for the latest project and traffic updates.
Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:
- Alternating single-lane closures will be from December 17-22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. and December 23 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- One lane will remain open at all times on:
- Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street
- Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway
- Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive
- Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road
Turnpike Road Reconstruction Project, Portsmouth:
- One northbound lane of Frederick Boulevard is open at the Turnpike Road intersection. Southbound Frederick Boulevard is closed. Signed detour in place.
Elizabeth River Tunnels/Martin Luther King Expressway: Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for the latest project and traffic updates regarding the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58) and Route 164 MLK Expressway.
–
|
|
MOST MAJOR WORK ZONES SUSPENDED DURING CHRISTMAS AND NEW YEAR’S TRAVEL
VDOT will suspend most highway work zones and lift lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia from noon Friday, Dec. 22 until noon Tuesday, Dec. 26. Lane closures will also be lifted from noon Friday, Dec. 29 to noon Tuesday, Jan. 2.
Online information about Virginia traffic is available at 511Virginia.org.
Download the free mobile VDOT 511 app
, or call 511 from any phone. To report a road problem or get answers to your transportation questions, call VDOT’s Customer Service Center at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623) around the clock.
VDOT’S TRAVEL-TRENDS MAP PREDICTS PEAK CONGESTION
VDOT’s online, interactive travel-trends map
shows peak congestion periods on Virginia interstates during the three previous Christmas and New Year’s holidays (2014-2016). The map shows varying amounts of interstate traffic by time of day, using red for heavy congestion, yellow for moderate congestion and green for little or no congestion. The Christmas travel map is currently displayed, with the New Year’s map available by clicking a button near the top of the screen. After Tuesday, Dec. 26, the New Year’s map will be displayed on the main screen.
To use the map, slide the button along the date bar at the top to update predicted traffic information at half-hour intervals between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. for each day. You also can zoom and pan to specific areas of the state.
Those traveling for the Christmas holiday will likely see the most congestion from midday to evening on Saturday, Dec. 23, and Tuesday, Dec. 26, with the most notable congestion being on Interstate 95 south. During the New Year’s holiday, the most notable congestion periods are between noon and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30, and Sunday, Dec. 31. Some congestion is also expected during the afternoon hours of Tuesday, Jan. 2.
HAMPTON ROADS HOV SCHEDULE, TUNNELS AND OTHER INFORMATION:
- I-64/I-264/I-564 HOV diamond lanes: Normal operating schedule/restrictions in place for the HOV lanes and the Reversible Roadway Dec. 22-24 and Dec. 29-31. On Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, the Reversible Roadway will maintain a normal operating schedule, and HOV restrictions will be lifted on all HOV diamond lanes.
- I-64 Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT) – Local traffic to Virginia Beach is encouraged to use the I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT) as an alternative to the HRBT. To Virginia Beach, take I-664 south to the MMMBT. Then take the Portsmouth/Norfolk exit (exit 15A) to I-264 east to Virginia Beach.
- Highway Advisory Radio (HAR) – Tune to 1680 AM to stay informed on Hampton Roads traffic, travel conditions and construction information.
WORK ZONES AND OTHER TRAFFIC ALERTS
Newport News/Williamsburg
I-64 – Widening interstate between Newport News and Williamsburg. Speed limit reduced to 55 mph in work zone both directions.
Norfolk
Norfolk/Virginia Beach
I-64/I-264 – Improving interchange. Lane shift and closed shoulder on I-64 westbound starting after Indian River Road and ending near the I-264 interchange.
Portsmouth
Route 17 – Repairing and replacing utility and sewer infrastructure under the intersection of Route 17 (Frederick Boulevard) and Turnpike Road. One lane open northbound Frederick Boulevard at Turnpike Road intersection; southbound Frederick Boulevard remains closed for widening and reconstruction of Turnpike Road. Turnpike Road closed on both sides of the Frederick Boulevard intersection.
Southampton County
Route 58 Business – Reconstructing roadway in Courtland. Eastbound lane is closed.
Spotsylvania County
Route 13 – Improving interchange at Route 13 (Northampton Boulevard) to I-64 West. On ramp and merge lane narrows; concrete barrier in place.