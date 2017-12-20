Eva Longoria expecting her first baby

Eva Longoria had to set the record straight back in May about pregnancy rumors, saying she was simply bloated because she ate some cheese.

Oh what a difference a few months makes.

The former “Desperate Housewives” star is now expecting her first child, a boy, with her husband, José Antonio “Pepe” Bastón, People magazine reported.

The 42-year-old actress and Bastón, 49, married in May 2016, and fans have been on baby watch ever since.

That’s why a year later they were on high alert when photos surfaced of Longoria appearing to have a thicker waistline.

Longoria told “Extra” at the time that there was no baby.

“I was just having a cheese baby,” she said. “I had a plate of cheese and apparently I’m lactose intolerant.”

Longoria’s rep told People the actress is four months’ pregnant.

She was previously married to “General Hospital” star Tyler Christopher from 2002 to 2004 and NBA player Tony Parker from 2007 to 2011.

Bastón, president of Latin American media company Televisa, has three children from a previous marriage to actress Natalia Esperón.

In an interview last year with Us Weekly, Longoria gave her love high marks in the fatherhood department.

“The way he is with the waiter at the restaurant, the way he is with the valet at the restaurant, or the way he is with an elderly woman trying to get into the elevator, just simply considerate at all times,” she said. “And he’s a very selfless person and he’s an amazing dad, so his children are the most important thing to him and that’s really beautiful to watch.”