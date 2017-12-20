Christmas gas prices projected to be highest since 2013

GasBuddy is projecting that the average Christmas Day gas price will be the highest since 2013.
However, average gas prices have fallen in every state in the last month.
GasBuddy projects the national average gas price will be $2.39 per gallon, which is a 12 cent drop since Thanksgiving.
The average price in Christmas 2013 was $3.26 and 11 cents higher than 2016.
GasBuddy offers several tips to motorists on the road this holiday season:
- Watch Out for State Lines. Because of differing state taxes, in some extreme cases, drivers can spend an extra $25 when refueling the tank if on the wrong side of the line according to a review GasBuddy study.
- Look for Discounts! Some gas stations offer discounts for paying with cash, others accept credit cards with no additional cost. If you have a credit card that earns rewards and the price is the same as cash, you end up getting free rewards. Motorists can also use the new Pay with GasBuddy service for a 15 cent per gallon discount on your first fill-up.
- In a Hurry? Spend a Fury! Speeding, aggressive driving and hard braking are things many of us may be guilty of, and it costs you a fury if you’re in a hurry… leave on time and save dimes and relax at the same time. Such driving can cost upwards of $10 per tank, adding up to $477 per