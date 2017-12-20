Christmas gas prices projected to be highest since 2013

GasBuddy is projecting that the average Christmas Day gas price will be the highest since 2013.

However, average gas prices have fallen in every state in the last month.

GasBuddy projects the national average gas price will be $2.39 per gallon, which is a 12 cent drop since Thanksgiving.

The average price in Christmas 2013 was $3.26 and 11 cents higher than 2016.

GasBuddy offers several tips to motorists on the road this holiday season: