Take a break from your holiday prep and relax with a drink. December 20 is National Sangria Day!

While the origins of National Sangria Day are a mystery, there’s no reason not to celebrate anyway.

Sangria is typically made with wine and sweetened with fresh fruit and fruit juices. You can also add herbs, spices and even some liquor to kick things up a notch!

Check out the recipe below from the Food Network’s Alton Brown: