Tips on air travel during the busiest time of the year

NORFOLK, Va- Wednesday was one of the busiest days of the year to travel.

Airport officials say it’s crucial to look through TSA guidelines during the busy holiday season, especially if you’re packing items you wouldn’t usually pack like holiday presents.

“If a gift does alarm then they’ll have to unwrap the gift. There’s a lot of great guidance on either waiting to wrap your gifts when you get to your destination or perhaps use gift bags,” says Steve Sterling, Norfolk International Airport.

It’s also important to give yourself time for delays or cancellations.

Airport officials say you should be arriving an hour or two in advance and that you are always checking the status of your flight.