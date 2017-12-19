Virginia State Police issue Senior Alert for missing, endangered elderly man

HANOVER CO., Va. – The Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert on behalf of the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday night.

Officials are searching for 77-year-old Richard Allen Creps, who was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at 2076 Piper Tree Ferry Road in Mechanicsville, Virginia. He is believed to be in danger.

Creps is described as a white male who is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds and has blue eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a brown leather jacket and a camouflage baseball cap.

Police say he should be driving a white 2000 Cheverolet Silverado pickup truck with Virginia license plates 252AEA. Creps suffers from a cognitive disorder and should not be driving.

Anyone who has seen Creps or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140.

