Two men injured after car crashes into water in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.- Two men were injured overnight Tuesday when their car plunged into water near the Virginia Aquarium boat ramp.

Virginia Beach Police said they got a call at 12:34a.m.

Officers found two men located in the water, one with life threatening injuries.

The other is expected to be okay.

Both were taken to the hospital.

Investigators said alcohol is believed to be a factor in this crash.

The Virginia Beach Police Dive Team pulled the car out after about four hours.

The crash is still under investigation.