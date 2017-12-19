× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: More sunshine and even warmer today

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Sunny and warmer today… Highs will warm into the mid 60s this afternoon, about 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect mostly sunny skies with a few clouds blending in through the day. Lows will drop into the upper 40s tonight with more clouds building in.

A cold front will bring in rain and a big cool down through midweek. We will see mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday with rain showers mainly in the afternoon and evening. Expect more widespread rain to the south and more widely scattered showers to the north. Parts of NC could see ½” or more of rain, while Hampton Roads will see ¼” or less. Temperatures will only manage to warm into the mid 50s by midday Wednesday, then fall into the 40s through the afternoon.

Rain will move out Wednesday night and clouds will clear out early Thursday. We will see sunshine for most of Thursday but it will be significantly colder. Highs will only reach the upper 40s, a bit below normal for this time of year.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: W 5-10

Tonight: Clouds Building In. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: W 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, PM Showers (50%). Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: N/NE 5-10

