Third person arrested in Gloucester County double homicide

GLOUCESTER POINT, Va. – A third person has been arrested in connection to a double homicide.

Charles Riley, 26, of Topping, Virginia was arrested on December 18 for two counts of felony accessory after the fact.

He is being held in the Gloucester County Jail with no bond.

Amanda Epps, 22, of Hayes, Virginia was arrested on December 15 and charged with use of a firearm in commission of a felony and two counts of first degree murder. She is also being held in the Gloucester County Jail with no bond.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office says Kenneth Ray Miller, 39, of Hayes was also arrested and charged with two counts of first degree murder and one count of Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony. He is being held in the Gloucester County Jail with no bond.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call on December 11 just after 10 p.m. about a shooting in the 7400 block of Bellehaven Drive. When deputies arrived, they found two women suffering from gunshot wounds.

Helga Marie Frost, 27, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Eleni Gabrielle Wright-Bonnette was found suffering from life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a local hospital. The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday morning that she had also died as a result of her injuries.

RELATED:

Woman arrested in fatal Gloucester County double shooting

Friends, family remember Gloucester County women killed in double shooting

Second victim of Gloucester County shooting dies; Man charged