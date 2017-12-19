‘The Office’ could be making a comeback in 2018 with old, new characters

NBC is said to be in talks to bring back their hit show The Office for another season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This comes after the network’s success of the return of Will & Grace.

The Hollywood Reporter says Steve Carell, who played the infamous Michael Scott, will not return to the show. A search is reportedly underway to find a new star to take over Michael Scott’s position as regional manager of paper supply company Dunder Mifflin.

The Office ran for nine seasons on NBC and took home multiple Emmys, Golden Globes and other awards. Steve Carell left after the seventh season, but returned for the series finale in 2013.