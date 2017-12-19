Surgery to keep Cam Phillips, Hokies’ all-time leading receiver, out of Camping World Bowl

BLACKSBURG, Va. – As Virginia Tech tries to keep pace with Oklahoma State, the nation’s third-best scoring offense (46.3 points per game), in December 28th’s Camping World Bowl – the Hokies will do so without their best offensive player.

Cam Phillips, the all-time leading receiver in Virginia Tech history, will miss the bowl game after undergoing sports hernia surgery.

“While we’re disappointed that Cam won’t be able to compete in the bowl game, hopefully he enjoys a speedy recovery as he prepares for the next step of his football journey,” Tech head football coach Justin Fuente said in statement. “We appreciate Cam’s many contributions and accomplishments during his career at Virginia Tech and wish him the very best.”

INJURY UPDATE Coach Fuente confirms that @CamPhil5 won't play in Camping World Bowl. Status for East-West Shrine Game TBD. #Hokies 🦃 pic.twitter.com/AM6S5NGe4o — VT Football (@VT_Football) December 19, 2017

Phillips, a first-team All-ACC selection, ranks fourth in the ACC in both receptions (71) and receiving yards (964). Tech’s all-time leader in receptions (236) and receiving yards (3,027), Phillips is tied for second in the ACC with seven touchdown catches and ranks third with five 100-yard receiving games. His 189 receiving yards at East Carolina (9/16) are the most of any ACC player this season.

Virginia Tech and Oklahoma State kickoff at 5:15pm Thursday December 28th inside Orlando’s Camping World Stadium.