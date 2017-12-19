‘Skins scoop: Montae Nicholson to Injured Reserve, Jonathan Allen won’t return in ’17

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – A pair of Redskins rookies are officially done for the season.

Tuesday, Washington places safety Montae Nicholson on Injured Reserve. Monday, head coach Jay Gruden confirmed first round draft pick Jonathan Allen will not return from I-R this season as he recovers from foot surgery. Allen was placed on I-R October 19th.

“I think by the time he gets back out to practice and gets in shape, I think the season will be over,” Gruden explained Tuesday. “He’s in good shape but I think in football shape is a little bit different. We’ll probably just get him ready for the OTAs.”

“I think he was off to a good start really,” Gruden said of Allen’s first five games as a pro. “I think his strength at the point of attack was outstanding. His ability to play the run was good. And then we used him in nickel situations also, which he was pushing the pocket extremely well. Sack production didn’t really tell the story about how productive he was. I think he played very well.”

Allen recorded 10 tackles and a sack in five games – all starts. Nicholson appeared in eight games during his rookie season recording 24 tackles (12 solo) along with two passes and an interception. As of Monday, he was still in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

In a corresponding move to Nicholson being placed on I-R, the Redskins sign safety Fish Smithson from the practice squad to the active roster. Taking Smithson’s place on the practice squad will be former Clemson Tiger Tavaris Barnes, a defensive lineman.

Washington, 6-and-8 on the season, hosts the Broncos in their home finale Sunday at 1pm. The game will be broadcast live on News 3 – Hampton Roads’ home of the Redskins.