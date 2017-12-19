Pittsburgh Steelers boast league-best eight selections for 2018 NFL Pro Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. – As the NFL announced the AFC and NFC All-Stars for the 2018 Pro Bowl, no team has more selections than the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Receiver Antonio Brown, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, running back Le’Veon Bell, kicker Chris Boswell, linebacker Ryan Shazier (who suffered a season-ending spinal injury earlier this month), offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva, guard David DeCastro and center Maurkice Pouncey make up the Steelers’ selections.

The Pro Bowl will be played at 3:00 PM ET Sunday, January 28 at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium.

Complete Pro Bowl rosters can be found here.

The Pro Bowl players were determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group’s vote counted one-third toward determining the 86 Pro Bowl selections announced today. Two additional “need” players will be chosen by each head coach and must be long snappers. The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its all-star teams. In 1995, the NFL became the first professional sports league to offer online all-star voting.

Twenty-four of the players selected to the Pro Bowl today are first-time All-Stars, including four rookies – running back Alvin Kamara and cornerback Marshon Lattimore of New Orleans, running back Kareem Hunt of Kansas City and special teamer Budda Baker of Arizona.

Twenty-seven teams had at least one player selected to the 2018 Pro Bowl and 21 clubs had multiple players chosen as All-Stars. The Pittsburgh Steelers placed a league-best eight players on the Pro Bowl roster, while the New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles led the NFC with six players selected each.

The 2018 Pro Bowl coaching staffs will be from the losing teams in the AFC and NFC Divisional playoffs with the best regular-season records.

Under terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, each player on the winning Pro Bowl team receives $64,000, while each player on the losing squad earns $32,000.