People Taking Action: Local teenager spreads holiday cheer and supports St. Jude Children’s Hospital

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - It's a dazzling, musical holiday display that News 3 first told you about a year ago when Kellam High School student Noah Bilger set it all up at his home.

At that time, News 3 gave him a People Taking Action award for his community service, and just last month we caught up with him as he was setting up for this year. He promised then it was going to be bigger. The number of lights quadrupled to nearly 30,000, and he expanded the display to include two of his neighbors.

So how did Noah convince his neighbors to run up their power bill?

"I very kindly asked.... and then asked again!" Noah said with a smile.

One of those neighbors, Barbara Malbon, admits it's hard to believe a teenager is behind all of this.

"No I can't. He is a wonderful young man," Barbara said.

Noah says he just enjoys spreading holiday cheer.

"I have a lot of fun with it. It's nice seeing people's reactions out here," he said.

Another new feature this year, is a feature that allows you to press a button and out sprays artificial snow. Noah says News 3 and our community partner Southern Bank had a hand in that.

"So last year when you came out and gave us a People Taking Action award, there was a gift card from Southern Bank. That gift card went to the snow machine this year," Noah said.

It's a big hit with the kids. Crystal Chatmon and her family came from Norfolk to check this out. She initially did wonder what her husband was up to.

"Yeah! I was like where are you taking us? This is 45 minutes away!" Crystal said.

But this isn't just about spreading holiday cheer. Once again, Noah is accepting donations for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Crystal and her family made a donation and is impressed with Noah's community service.

"I love it! I love it! Cancer research. It's a great cause," she said.

"Why was it important for you to make that donation?" News 3's Kurt Williams asked Crystal.

"It's a cool thing, and these are kids doing nice things for their community," she said.

"We've actually had a few notes over last year and one this year so far where just families putting notes in the donation box where they write a little bit about their personal story about what they have gone through with St. Jude and how they love this because it's touched their family," Noah explained.

"Well, because of how you're doing it bigger and better this year Noah, yes - yes we wanted to once again present you with a News 3 People Taking Action award," Kurt said. "Now you can get another snow machine! And our community partner, Southern Bank, has another $300 Visa gift card for you!"

"Thank you very much," Noah said.