New Superintendent of Virginia State Police announced

RICHMOND, Va. – The current Superintendent of the Virginia State Police, Colonel Steven Flaherty has announced his retirement.

Lieutenant Colonel Gary Settle will become the new Superintendent.

Lt. Colonel Gary Settle serves as the Director for the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI).

He was appointed to the position in January 2017 and since his appointment to the Executive Staff and as the BCI Commander for the Culpeper Field Office he has worked towards a public safety commitment to helping combat Virginia’s opioid and methamphetamine epidemic.

Settle began his law enforcement career in 1984 as a deputy with the Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office and two years later joined the Virginia State Police.

In Rappahannock County in he introduced numerous progressive, policing practices for the agency and jail, as well as worked to diversify the agency’s ranks.

In 2000, he returned to the Virginia State Police and worked as a drug enforcement special agent, public information officer, and tactical team supervisor with assignments spanning the state police Culpeper and Wytheville divisions.

Settle holds a master’s degree in Homeland Security and Defense from the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, Calif., and a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice Administration.

The Rappahannock County native also completed the University of Virginia National Criminal Justice Command College and the National Sheriff’s Institute Executive Management Program in Colorado.