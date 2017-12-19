Nearly 170,000 ceiling fans recalled due to risk of falling light globe

About 170,000 ceiling fans are being recalled because an owner’s manual has the wrong directions to install the light globe, posting an impact injury hazard.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall involves Hunter Contempo ceiling fan models 59176 and 59174. The model number is on a label on top of the motor housing.

“The fan comes with five reversible blades and has a 54-inch blade span. Model 59176 comes with cherry and dark walnut blades. Model 59174 comes with light gray oak and gray walnut blades,” the CPSC said in a release.

Consumers with a recall fan should check to make sure that the light globe was installed correctly by turning it clockwise until it stops and is resting firmly in place. So far, Hunter has received 38 reports of the light globe falling due to the incorrect instructions in the U.S. and two in Canada. No injuries have been reported.