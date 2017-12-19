Man with loaded handgun in carry-on bag arrested at Richmond airport

RICHMOND, Va. – A Chesterfield County man was arrested at Richmond International Airport after a TSA officer found a loaded semi-automatic handgun in the man’s carry on-bag.

According to the TSA, it’s the 16th firearm that officers have caught at a Richmond International Airport checkpoint in 2017, surpassing the 10 guns caught in 2016.

A TSA officer at the checkpoint x-ray monitor detected the .38 caliber handgun inside the man’s carry-on bag. The handgun was loaded with six bullets. The man told officials that he forgot that he was carrying his loaded gun.

As a reminder, individuals who bring firearms to the checkpoint are subject to federal civil penalties of up to $13,000. A typical first offense for carrying a handgun into a checkpoint is $3,900. The complete list of penalties is posted online here: https://www.tsa.gov/travel/civil-enforcement.