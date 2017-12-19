× Justice Department announces compensation program for scam victims

NORFOLK – The Justice Department is taking action to help those who have become victims of scams.

In a news release, the department announced a new fund of $586 million which is available for those who have sent money through Western Union to scammers.

According to the release, scammers would contact victims and falsely pose as family members in need or promise prizes or job opportunities. In order to help your loved one or redeem the offer, victims were directed to send money through Western Union. Various Western Union agents were complicit in these fraud schemes, often processing the fraud payments in return for a cut of the fraud proceeds.

Due to these actions, $586 million has been set aside to help those who may have fallen victim to these crimes between January 4, 2004 and January 19, according to the release. Victims are encouraged to file a petition by February 12. After being reviewed, victims may be able to recover some of their losses.

For more information about this program and how to file a petition view the announcement by the Department of Justice.