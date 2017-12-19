Hampton Police arrest woman accused of assaulting officer

HAMPTON, Va. – Police have arrested a woman in connection with an assault on an officer that happened early Tuesday morning.

Just before 4 a.m., dispatchers received a call about an assault in the 1600 block of Aberdeen Road.

When officers arrived, they made contact with both involved parties.

The suspect started resisting and struggling with officers as she was being taken into custody.

One of the officers used their Taser, but it was ineffective.

As officers gained control of the suspect, she kicked one of the officers in the chest.

There were no reported injuries.

Magret Yvonne Taylor, 55, has been arrested in connection with the incident. She is charged with one count each of assault and battery, resisting arrest and assault on a law enforcement officer. She remains in custody of Hampton City Jail.