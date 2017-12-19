× First Warning Forecast: Dropping Temps And Rain

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

We are even warmer today compared to yesterday with temperatures currently in the mid to high 60s. As we head into overnight cloud cover will start to build in and temperatures will drop into the lower 50s.

​Tomorrow we will wake up to mild temperatures in the mid to upper 40s but rain chance will start off at 30% in the morning. As we head into the afternoon rain chances gradually build to 50% with an overcast sky. Most of the rain will be mainly for northern North Carolina and will not accumulate to much. We will only reach the low to mid 50s by the end of the day.

Thursday is our coldest day of the week and is the beginning of winter. We will only reach the mid to upper 40s. Rain chances will only stick at 10% and we will see lots of sunshine with little to no cloud cover.

Friday we warm up once again to 60 and continue that warming trend into Saturday as we reach a high of 70.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: W 5-10

Tonight: Clouds Building In. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: W 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, PM Showers (50%). Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: N/NE 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

December 19th

2000 1-3″ snow Central VA

