Driver injured in single vehicle crash in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – One person was injured in a single vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Atlantic Avenue & Shore Drive.

Police were called to the area at 1:27 a.m. Investigators say the vehicle left the roadway and hit a stationary object and the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Police say speed and alcohol​ both appear to be factors in the crash.