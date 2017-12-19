Clutch Coleman: Norfolk native Matt Coleman sinks game-winning basket for Texas

AUSTIN, Texas – In the game’s final nine seconds, Matt Coleman made Texas Longhorns fans forget about the first 39-plus minutes.

Monday night, Coleman – a Norfolk native (Maury High School), hit a game-winning floater with nine seconds remaining in the game to propel his heavily-favored Texas Longhorns to a 47-46 victory vs Tennessee State.

“It felt good,” Coleman admitted. “At the end of the game you just want to win. It felt good pulling out a win no matter how the game went offensively, defensively, individually, or as a team.”

For the game, Coleman recorded seven assists and four points on two-of-nine shooting in 37 minutes. For the season, Coleman is averaging 6.9 points per game and has a team-leading 45 assists.