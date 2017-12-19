HAMPTON ROADS, Va - We talk with Amazon retail expert Amanda Ip on how your viewers can still play Santa right up the very last minute this holiday season.
Amazon advice for “Gift Procrastinators” to survive holiday crunch time on Coast Live
-
How to simplify our holiday to-do list and save money in the process on Coast Live
-
The FBI on how to protect your ID from scammers on Coast Live
-
The most popular holiday songs for your office playlist, according to LinkedIn and Spotify
-
Amazon delivery driver arrested after stealing package off porch
-
The Virginia Symphony previews some holiday traditions on Coast Live
-
-
6 Christmas movie locations you can visit in real life
-
Tips for headache-free shopping on Coast Live
-
More hot toys for the holiday season on Coast Live
-
Tim the Toy Guy brings us hot holiday toys to play with on Coast Live
-
Tech gifts and tips from the Hi-Tech Mommy herself on Coast Live
-
-
9-year-old gives up Xbox for Christmas to help homeless
-
Learning how to Protect our personal information on Cyber Monday and all during the holiday on Coast Live
-
Ways to keep your packages safe this holiday season